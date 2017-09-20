UN says fully supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, September 19 met Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.

At the meeting, the UN chief underlined the UN’s commitment to support Armenia in its efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Also, the Secretary-General and the president exchanged views on the recent developments in the Karabakh peace process and in that regard, Guterres expressed his full support for the important efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chairs.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign minister are set to meet on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Read also: Armenia will declare Turkey protocols 'null and void' in 2018: president

Azerbaijan pursues goal of destroying Artsakh people: Armenia president