UN says fully supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts in Karabakh process
September 20, 2017 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, September 19 met Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.
At the meeting, the UN chief underlined the UN’s commitment to support Armenia in its efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.
Also, the Secretary-General and the president exchanged views on the recent developments in the Karabakh peace process and in that regard, Guterres expressed his full support for the important efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign minister are set to meet on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Read also: Armenia will declare Turkey protocols 'null and void' in 2018: president
Azerbaijan pursues goal of destroying Artsakh people: Armenia president
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The church planned to be restored in the frame of the World Humor Village Project will start operating as a cultural center.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenian delegation heading to Azerbaijan for Euronest meeting Ashotyan said earlier that Armenia has received security guarantees for participating in the Euronest conference in Baku.
What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work? This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
Mkhitaryan has transformed into mainstay at Man United: Sportskeeda This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Armenian artist's graffiti sets Guinness World Record The graffiti on the Vyksa Metallurgical Plant covers an area of 10,800 square meters and will be included in the Guinness Book of Records.