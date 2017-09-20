Erdogan says more efforts needed to settle Karabakh conflict
September 20, 2017 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The international community needs to work harder for the resolution of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, September 19 during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.
“We must make more efforts to resolve conflicts in Nagorno Karabakh, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. We must not forget that any crisis we ignore today may develop into a regional and even a global conflict tomorrow,” he noted.
Also, Erdogan reiterated Turkey stance on the issue, stating that "the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia is the key for regional stability in Southern."
Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will reportedly meet to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Saturday, September 23.
