Turkish citizen detained while trying to cross border to Armenia
September 20, 2017 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the section of Armenia's Artashat border guard detachment near the settlement of Yeghegnavan, Russian border guards on Wednesday, September 20 detained an unknown person who was trying to illegally cross the state border to Armenia.
Due to a new system of detecting violators, the border detachment in several minutes detained the intruder, who turned out to be a Turkish citizen born in 1972.
According to the detainee, he is a shepherd and lives in Gedakly settlement of Aralik county in Turkey's Igdir province. He was forced to violate the state border to search for cattle that had strayed from the herd.
Competent authorities will look into the accuracy of the violator's story to find out all the circumstances of the offense.
