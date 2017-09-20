Armenian delegation heading to Azerbaijan for Euronest meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by chairman of the Armenian parliament's commettee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyanon Thursday, September 21 will leave for Azerbaijan to participate in the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Euronest.

Ashotyan said earlier that the Armenian delegation has received security guarantees for participating in the Euronest conference in Baku.

According to him, Armenia attaches great importance to presence in European venues where there is an opportunity to discuss various issues.

The forum will focus on the ways to improve women's health and gender equality in the Eastern Partnership countries.