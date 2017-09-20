Armenian delegation heading to Azerbaijan for Euronest meeting
September 20, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by chairman of the Armenian parliament's commettee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyanon Thursday, September 21 will leave for Azerbaijan to participate in the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Euronest.
Ashotyan said earlier that the Armenian delegation has received security guarantees for participating in the Euronest conference in Baku.
According to him, Armenia attaches great importance to presence in European venues where there is an opportunity to discuss various issues.
The forum will focus on the ways to improve women's health and gender equality in the Eastern Partnership countries.
Top stories
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
The issue of leaving the coalition is off Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun's agenda, Davit Lokyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work? This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
Mkhitaryan has transformed into mainstay at Man United: Sportskeeda This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
U.S. Reps. strengthen solidarity with Artsakh during visit to Stepanakert Representatives Pallone and Gabbard visited Artsakh’s cultural and religious centers in Shushi and capital, Stepanakert.
U.S. lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial The guests laid flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.