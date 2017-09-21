Armenia witnessed highest golf participation growth in Europe
September 21, 2017 - 12:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia tops European countries in terms of golf participation growth in the past year, witnessing the most significant increase at 73.33%, a report showed recently.
Particularly, there were 130 registered golfers in 2016 against the 75 the previous year.
Armenia has undergone much campaigning to build popularity for the sport by an enthusiastic group of amateur yet experienced golfers.
Earlier this year, the National Golf Association of Armenia became the 151st affiliate of the R&A, which has helped strengthen the game in Armenia and attract interest, along with the economic growth and stability in the country.
The latest KPMG Golf Participation Report for Europe has also demonstrated that males made up 62% of the total registered golfers in Armenia. Adult women accounted for just 15% and junior participation was 23%.
England remains the number one destination for golf, with more golf courses and players than any other European country.
There are 4.1 million registered golfers in Europe, making up 0.9% of the European population; a rise of 2% from the year before.
