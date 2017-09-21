Coffee fortune-telling coming to Armenia on International Coffee Day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians will celebrate the International Coffee Day on October 1 at the Loft in downtown Yerevan.

International Coffee Day is used to promote and celebrate coffee, with events now occurring in places all over the world. The first official date was October 1, 2015, as agreed by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan.

Loft is a self-development and leisure multifunctional center, where everything is free, except time.

The Loft will host local coffee producers, importers, as well as cafes offering exceptional flavors who will serve and sell the most delicious coffee in the city.

Besides, the event promises to feature “thematic master classes, sweets and refreshments, musical madness and coffee readings.”