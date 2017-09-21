Coffee fortune-telling coming to Armenia on International Coffee Day
September 21, 2017 - 13:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians will celebrate the International Coffee Day on October 1 at the Loft in downtown Yerevan.
International Coffee Day is used to promote and celebrate coffee, with events now occurring in places all over the world. The first official date was October 1, 2015, as agreed by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan.
Loft is a self-development and leisure multifunctional center, where everything is free, except time.
The Loft will host local coffee producers, importers, as well as cafes offering exceptional flavors who will serve and sell the most delicious coffee in the city.
Besides, the event promises to feature “thematic master classes, sweets and refreshments, musical madness and coffee readings.”
Top stories
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Partner news
Latest news
Schiff urges expansion of Armenian Genocide education in California “The Armenian Genocide belongs in any course of study that considers human rights and genocide in history and in the modern context,” he said.
Lindelof 'should look at Mkhitaryan's experience' at Manchester United The Armenian is now a firm-fixture in Mourinho’s starting XI in the Premier League and Neville can see Lindelof being sent down the same path.
Hamas accepts Abbas’ reconciliation offer Hamas “desire to achieve national unity” in Palestine follows a rift that left the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as two de facto autonomous regions.
Future iPhones could have both front and back 3D Touch force detection Apple's application details a method of integrating and calibrating force sensors to detect back-side user input.