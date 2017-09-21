// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Gyumri among cheapest flight destinations from Moscow

September 21, 2017 - 18:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The second largest Armenian city, Gyumri has made it to the top three cheapest destinations for flights from Moscow, as evidenced by data provided by travel service OneTwoTrip.

The two most inexpensive foreign routes for travelers from Moscow are Memmingen (Germany) and Minsk, Lenta.ru reports.

The Airport in Gyumri was recently revamped to accomodate more carriers and offer bigger diversity. Prime minister Karen Karapetyan said last week that more flights will be operated from Shirak airport in the northern Armenian town.

Lenta.ru. Определены самые дешевые направления перелетов в октябре
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

