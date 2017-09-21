Russia threatens to attack U.S.-backed forces in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
September 21, 2017 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Ministry of Defense has issued a formal warning to the U.S. military regarding the behavior of their forces in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
“Russia unequivocally told the commanders of U.S. forces in Al Udeid Airbase (Qatar) that it will not tolerate any shelling from the areas where the SDF are stationed,” the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, stated this morning, adding that the attacks put at risk Russian military advisers embedded with Syrian government troops.
“Fire from positions in regions [controlled by the SDF] will be suppressed by all means necessary,” he stressed.
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in Deir ez-Zor at least two times this week; this has prompted the Russian Ministry of Defense’s to issue a stern warning to Washington.
Photo. AFP
