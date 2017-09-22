Russian airstrike destroys Al-Qaeda-linked camp in Idlib
September 22, 2017 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force destroyed a large military camp belonging to the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terror group in northwestern Idlib this week, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) report, the Russian Air Force destroyed the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham military camp in the town of Nayrab near the Turkish border with the Idlib Governorate.
The video footage was released by the Edlib Media Center; it shows the large explosions caused by the Russian airstrikes on Thursday, September 20.
