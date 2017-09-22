Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs
September 22, 2017 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate Friday, September 22, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions in this region of central Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 5th Legion and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the Islamic State’s positions at the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah, resulting in a short battle Friday morning.
Within hours of launching the attack in the eastern countryside of Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s positions and liberate the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah.
As a result of the latest advance in east Homs, the Syrian Arab Army is now within a striking distance of the Al-Salihiyah area of the Jubb Al-Jarrah District.
