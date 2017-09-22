// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs

Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs
September 22, 2017 - 16:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate Friday, September 22, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions in this region of central Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 5th Legion and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the Islamic State’s positions at the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah, resulting in a short battle Friday morning.

Within hours of launching the attack in the eastern countryside of Homs, the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s positions and liberate the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah.

As a result of the latest advance in east Homs, the Syrian Arab Army is now within a striking distance of the Al-Salihiyah area of the Jubb Al-Jarrah District.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army liberates new town in east Homs
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Russia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to AzerbaijanRussia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to Azerbaijan
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia established diplomatic relations with five countries Armenia has established diplomatic relations with five countries on the 26th anniversary of its independence.
Armenian-American art dealer's story among Forbes' top 100 quotes The magazine assembled 100 essays from the top entrepreneurs, visionaries and thinkers, each sharing an idea or lesson.
Armenian MPs in Baku 'to prevent anti-Armenian rhetoric at Euronest' "We came here because Euronest is an essential platform for us as Armenia is about to sign a new agreement with the EU," Ashotyan said.
Armenia defense chief, U.S. lawmakers talk ties, Karabakh issue The Members of Congress, in turn, pledged to work for better Armenia-U.S. ties and the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.