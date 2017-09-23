Armenia closely follows developments in Syria: FM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday, September 22 met his Syrian counterpart Walid Mohi Edine al Muallem to discuss the current situation in the war-torn country.

The diplomats were meeting on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Nalbandian said that Armenia closely follows developments in Syria and is hopeful that the crisis will soon be resolved.

The foreign minister said that the country has done its best to help the Syrian people, sending humanitarian assistance to help those affected from war.

The Syrian diplomat, in turn, briefed Nalbandian on the steps that the country's authorities are taking to tackle the crisis, as well as the fight against terrorist groups.

Nalbandian is currently participating in the 72nd session of UN General Assembly in New York. On the sidelines of the session, the foreign minister has met with top diplomats of a number of countries, establishing ties on behalf of Armenia with seven states.