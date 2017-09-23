Armenia joins agreement on facilitation of electronic trade

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has joined the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless (electronic) Trade in Asia and the Pacific.

The corresponding document was signed by foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on the sidelines of the 72nd session of UN General Assembly on Friday, September 22.

E-commerce is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to-consumer or consumer-to-business.

Nalbandian is currently participating in the 72nd session of UN General Assembly in New York. On the sidelines of the session, the foreign minister has met with top diplomats of a number of countries, establishing ties on behalf of Armenia with seven states.