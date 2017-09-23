Syrian troops liberate entire western Euphrates bank from IS

PanARMENIAN.Net - The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have liberated all of southeast Raqqa and northwest Deir ez-Zor Governorates from Islamic State terrorists following a massive offensive push up the western bank of the Euphrates, Al-Masdar News reports.

On Saturday, September 23, reports – backed by photo evidence – came in from military sources stating that the strategic town of Ma’adan, thought to be an IS stronghold along the western Euphrates bank was liberated.

By securing the entire western bank of the Euphrates north of Deir Ezzor city, the Syrian Army has de facto besieged any IS forces which may remain in the desolate inland desert spaces of southeast Raqqa, although it is hard to believe that the terrorist group left behind militants to defend such valueless areas.

Given the general pattern of IS strategic withdrawals, it appears that the jihadist faction has completely withdrawn either to the eastern bank of the Euphrates and/ or south of Deir ez-Zor city.