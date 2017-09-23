Syrian troops liberate entire western Euphrates bank from IS
September 23, 2017 - 17:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have liberated all of southeast Raqqa and northwest Deir ez-Zor Governorates from Islamic State terrorists following a massive offensive push up the western bank of the Euphrates, Al-Masdar News reports.
On Saturday, September 23, reports – backed by photo evidence – came in from military sources stating that the strategic town of Ma’adan, thought to be an IS stronghold along the western Euphrates bank was liberated.
By securing the entire western bank of the Euphrates north of Deir Ezzor city, the Syrian Army has de facto besieged any IS forces which may remain in the desolate inland desert spaces of southeast Raqqa, although it is hard to believe that the terrorist group left behind militants to defend such valueless areas.
Given the general pattern of IS strategic withdrawals, it appears that the jihadist faction has completely withdrawn either to the eastern bank of the Euphrates and/ or south of Deir ez-Zor city.
Top stories
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan gathers jazz musicians and lovers of the craft for ArmJazz Yerevan will gather jazz musicians and lovers of the music on Monday, September 25 for a special project called ArmJazz.
Stephen King adaptation '1922' trailer lands online (video) The approximately 2-and-a-half minute video is full of suspense and offers a look at Thomas Jane as the murderous man.
Armenia joins agreement on facilitation of electronic trade Armenia has joined the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless (electronic) Trade in Asia and the Pacific.
4000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in ceasefire violations over past week The Karabakh frontline units continue retaining the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.