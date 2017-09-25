Armenia to host fifth annual Vegan Fest Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital will host the fifth annual Vegan Fest Yerevan, dedicated to animal protection and healthy lifestyle.

The event will be held on October 1, on the territory of Mashtots Park in downtown Yerevan.

Organized under the motto "Choose Life!", the festival aims to "inform people about the exploitation of animals in our lives, promote healthy lifestyle and protect our planet from the adverse effects of animal breeding."

Concerts, games, cultural and sports activities and seminars will be in the focus of the festival, with the participants also having the chance to try delicious vegan dishes.