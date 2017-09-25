Syrian army repels rebel offensive in Aleppo
September 25, 2017 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebels in the north countryside of Aleppo assaulted the Syrian Army in latest violation of the de-escalation zone agreement, Al-Masdar News reports.
Members of the Syrian al-Qaeda offshoot stationed in Haritan and Hayyan towns launched a surprise attack on government forces positions in Bashkuyi.
However, the attack was foiled, leaving 5 rebels dead and 1 vehicle destroyed.
Six army troops were reported dead, 2 others injured in the failed offensive.
According to Syria, the attack is seen as a blatant violation for the de-escalation zone agreement which also includes other areas in the war-torn country.
Top stories
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
Latest news
Chessify to represent Armenia at Seedstars World in Switzerland The products, developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning, were of great interest to the jury and the public in general
Armenia's Aronian, China's Liren tie in 3rd game of World Chess Cup final Levon Aronian and Dean Liren tied in the third game of the Tbilisi-hosted World Chess Cup final, whose prize fund is $1.6 million.
'Will & Grace' stars reveal reasons for the two-season revival But for fans of "Will & Grace", the show they loved for eight seasons that has been off the air for 11 years is about to make its triumphant return.
Armenian language will become official if Kurds vote for independence Besides Armenian, the Kurdish, Arabic, Assyrian and the language of ethnic Turkoman people will also be declared official.