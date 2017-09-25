Syrian army repels rebel offensive in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebels in the north countryside of Aleppo assaulted the Syrian Army in latest violation of the de-escalation zone agreement, Al-Masdar News reports.

Members of the Syrian al-Qaeda offshoot stationed in Haritan and Hayyan towns launched a surprise attack on government forces positions in Bashkuyi.

However, the attack was foiled, leaving 5 rebels dead and 1 vehicle destroyed.

Six army troops were reported dead, 2 others injured in the failed offensive.

According to Syria, the attack is seen as a blatant violation for the de-escalation zone agreement which also includes other areas in the war-torn country.