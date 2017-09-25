Armenian studio wins design "Oscar"

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian branding and graphic design studio, Backbone Branding received the main prize of the international competition Pentawards in the Food category.

Receiving this award in the design community is usually compared with winning an Oscar.

The project #Pchak earned the Armenian design studio victory at the 11th edition of the Pentawards in Barcelona, Spain.

The Armenian designers won a gold statuette in the Food category for designing packaging for nuts and raisins.