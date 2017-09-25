Armenia's Aronian, China's Liren tie in 3rd game of World Chess Cup final
September 25, 2017 - 18:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Levon Aronian and China's Dean Liren tied in the third game of the Tbilisi-hosted World Chess Cup final, which has a prize fund of $1.6 million.
The game, held on Monday, September 25, ended on the 31st move, with the previous two games also ending in draws.
The fourth game of the final will be played on Tuesday, and if another draw is registered, a tiebreaker will determine the strongest.
Both of them have already qualified for the Candidates Tournament.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
