Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants Armenian fans' support against CSKA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has urged Armenian fans to attend the Red Devils' game against CSKA and support them.

As Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on Tuesday, September 26 ahead of Manchester United's clash against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, Mkhitaryan also fronted up, talking about the clash.

The Armenia star, who says he was cheered on by hundreds of Armenians in Rostov last season, is hoping for more support in the Russian capital.

"Last season, there were a lot of Armenian fans in the crowd at the game in Rostov and I hope there will be the same again tomorrow, giving me and the team a hand.”

Mkhitaryan, picked to appear at the press call because he can speak Russian, is not a definite start against CSKA Moscow, according to Mourinho.