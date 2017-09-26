// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn

September 26, 2017 - 20:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tallinn City Council on Tuesday, September 26 approved the creation of a commission for installing a monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov whose mother was Armenia and father was Jewish.

Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too, Interfax reports.

According to him, "Dovlatov's literature has a unifying power."

Dovlatov lived in Tallinn in the mid-70s when he worked as a journalist in the newspaper Soviet Estonia. The Estonian period of his life was described in the collection of short stories titled "Compromise."

Two years ago, Stanislav Govorukhin made a film about Dovlatov, "The End of the Beautiful Age", which was filmed in a number of locations, including Estonia.

