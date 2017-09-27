Armenia has the worst roads in the region, report shows
September 27, 2017 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The quality of roads in Armenia is the worst in the entire region, placing the country in the 85th among the world’s 137 economies, the Global Competitiveness Report said.
The index assesses the quality (extensiveness and condition) of the road infrastructure (1 = extremely poor—among the worst in the world; 7 = extremely good—among the best in the world).
Georgia is ranked the 82nd, while Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran are placed in the 30th, 36th and 71st positions, respectively. Russia is the 114th.
The United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland boast the world’s best roads, while Madagascar, Congo and Paraguay have the worst ones.
The Global Competitiveness Report assesses the competitiveness landscape of 138 economies, providing insight into the drivers of their productivity and prosperity.
Armenia’s Levon Aronian steals World Chess Cup victory Levon Aronian of Armenia won the World Chess Cup on Wednesday, September 27 in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi.