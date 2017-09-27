Armenia starts exporting more electricity
September 27, 2017 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The export of electricity from Armenia grew by 9.9% in the first eight months of 2017, with the majority shipped to neighboring Iran.
Also, supplies to Georgia have resumed after no deliveries were made last year.
805 million kWh of electricity were shipped to Iran in the reporting period, as well as116 million kWh to Georgia.
Electricity delivery rates are expected to become more active in the near future, with the growth set to reach 20%.
Top stories
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
“A more efficient and reliable energy distribution network is important for economic growth in Armenia”, - said Sonali Tang.
As the National Statistical Service reports, imports to Armenia totaled $803.7 million, registering a 17.9% increase year-on-yea
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores vs CSKA in 50th appearance for Man Utd The Armenia international’s strike was the fourth that Մanchester United netted against the Russian club.
Iran says to design, construct oil refinery in Syria The refinery will have an initial production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and it will reach 140,000 barrels per day once fully developed.
UK minister visits Genocide memorial in Armenia The guests laid flowers near the eternal fire to pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims and observed a moment of silence.
Armenia’s Levon Aronian steals World Chess Cup victory Levon Aronian of Armenia won the World Chess Cup on Wednesday, September 27 in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi.