Armenia starts exporting more electricity

PanARMENIAN.Net - The export of electricity from Armenia grew by 9.9% in the first eight months of 2017, with the majority shipped to neighboring Iran.

Also, supplies to Georgia have resumed after no deliveries were made last year.

805 million kWh of electricity were shipped to Iran in the reporting period, as well as116 million kWh to Georgia.

Electricity delivery rates are expected to become more active in the near future, with the growth set to reach 20%.