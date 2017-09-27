Czech-Armenian student wins EU prize for young scientists
September 27, 2017 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech student Karina Movsesjan, who is of Armenian descent, received one of the first three prizes of the EU Contest for Young Scientists on Tuesday, September 27, the European Commission has said, according to Prague Daily Monitor.
The international jury appreciated the biochemical research into the mutation of protein RAD51 for which she also received prizes in the Czech Republic last November and in the United States this year.
Movsesjan, 18, studies biochemistry at Masaryk University in Brno.
She uncovered a mechanism that may cause cancer, and shared first prize and the reward of 7000 euros with students from Switzerland and Canada.
The EU Contest for Young Scientists was attended by 146 participants aged 14-20. The contest was held for 29th time, the first in 1989.
Photo: ИТАР-ТАСС/YAY
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The church planned to be restored in the frame of the World Humor Village Project will start operating as a cultural center.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores vs CSKA in 50th appearance for Man Utd The Armenia international’s strike was the fourth that Մanchester United netted against the Russian club.
Iran says to design, construct oil refinery in Syria The refinery will have an initial production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and it will reach 140,000 barrels per day once fully developed.
Asian Development Bank predicts stronger GDP growth for Armenia The Asian Development Bank has raised its growth forecast for the Armenian economy 3,8% in 2017 and 3,0% in 2018.
Armenia’s Levon Aronian steals World Chess Cup victory Levon Aronian of Armenia won the World Chess Cup on Wednesday, September 27 in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi.