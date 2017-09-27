Czech-Armenian student wins EU prize for young scientists

PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech student Karina Movsesjan, who is of Armenian descent, received one of the first three prizes of the EU Contest for Young Scientists on Tuesday, September 27, the European Commission has said, according to Prague Daily Monitor.

The international jury appreciated the biochemical research into the mutation of protein RAD51 for which she also received prizes in the Czech Republic last November and in the United States this year.

Movsesjan, 18, studies biochemistry at Masaryk University in Brno.

She uncovered a mechanism that may cause cancer, and shared first prize and the reward of 7000 euros with students from Switzerland and Canada.

The EU Contest for Young Scientists was attended by 146 participants aged 14-20. The contest was held for 29th time, the first in 1989.