Alterantive Energy project brings outdoor lighting to Armenian village
September 27, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As a result of the cooperation between the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and VivaCell-MTS in the framework of Alternative Energy project, a new energy-efficient outdoor lighting system has been installed in the village of Dovegh in Armenia's Tavush province.
As a result, 73 LED lights have been installed providing lighting along a 2,700m long territory.
VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, chief engineer of the FPWC Martin Maralchyan, head of Noyemberyan community Karen Abazyan, as well as community residents attended the launching ceremony of the newly built energy-efficient system.
“Development of infrastructure in rural communities is a priority and this is particularly true about border villages. This initiative solves the problem of people’s safety. We, the partnering organizations, value not just the achievements we have, but equally, the long-term results that these programs bring,” said Yirikian.
The use of environmentally friendly and energy-saving outdoor LED lights is economically efficient for villages with modest budgetary resources. The newly installed system will significantly decrease outdoor lighting costs, thus reducing the financial burden of the village.
In contrast to regular bulbs, LED lights are more energy efficient, durable, and can serve for a much longer period consuming 80% less electricity. In summer, outdoor lighting will be provided from 9:00pm to midnight and from 6:00pm to 01:00am in winter. On holidays, street lighting will be provided all night long.
A year ago, along with the villages of Baghanis, Barekamavan, Berdavan, Koti, Voskepar, Voskevan and Jujevan, Dovegh was included into the Cluster of Noyemberyan community of Tavush province.
185 families live in Dovegh, with the residents mainly engaged in crop production, gardening and stock farming.
