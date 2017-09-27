Armenia’s Levon Aronian steals World Chess Cup victory
September 27, 2017 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia won the World Chess Cup on Wednesday, September 27 in Tbilisi, Georgia.
After reaching the final round of the tournament, the two grandmasters had tied all the four games.
Both of them had qualified for the Candidates Tournament 2018 after reaching the Chess Cup final.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
