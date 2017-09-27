// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran says to design, construct oil refinery in Syria

Iran says to design, construct oil refinery in Syria
September 27, 2017 - 18:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The acting chief of Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry, Mansour Bazmi, said that an oil refinery will be designed and constructed by Iranian companies in Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Iranian official also said that the plant will be constructed after the conflict in Syria ends. Iran will also rebuild two existing refineries, according to a Farsi report by the Fars News Agency.

The refinery, to be built near the city of Homs, will have an initial production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and it will reach 140,000 barrels per day once fully developed.

The crude oil plus light and heavy oil to be refined in this complex will be provided from Syria’s resources.

Bazmi further said that the main products of the refinery would be LPG, petrol, gasoline, petrol, gasoline and kerosene.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Iran to Build Oil Refinery in Syria: Official
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Spanish police arrest Turkish writer who recognizes Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores vs CSKA in 50th appearance for Man Utd The Armenia international’s strike was the fourth that Մanchester United netted against the Russian club.
Asian Development Bank predicts stronger GDP growth for Armenia The Asian Development Bank has raised its growth forecast for the Armenian economy 3,8% in 2017 and 3,0% in 2018.
UK minister visits Genocide memorial in Armenia The guests laid flowers near the eternal fire to pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims and observed a moment of silence.
Armenia’s Levon Aronian steals World Chess Cup victory Levon Aronian of Armenia won the World Chess Cup on Wednesday, September 27 in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi.