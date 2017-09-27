Iran says to design, construct oil refinery in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The acting chief of Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry, Mansour Bazmi, said that an oil refinery will be designed and constructed by Iranian companies in Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Iranian official also said that the plant will be constructed after the conflict in Syria ends. Iran will also rebuild two existing refineries, according to a Farsi report by the Fars News Agency.

The refinery, to be built near the city of Homs, will have an initial production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and it will reach 140,000 barrels per day once fully developed.

The crude oil plus light and heavy oil to be refined in this complex will be provided from Syria’s resources.

Bazmi further said that the main products of the refinery would be LPG, petrol, gasoline, petrol, gasoline and kerosene.