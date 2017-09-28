Armenia to host stargazing event on October 1
September 28, 2017 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A stargazing event will be held near the pagan temple of Garni in Armenia on October 1 as part of the European Heritage Days.
The event is organized by the ministry of culture and Goodricke John NGO and is free for everyone interested.
The participants will observe the starry sky with high-quality telescopes, learn more about the structure of the universe and celestial bodies.
The gathering will be a kid-friendly one, the event's organizers said on Facebook.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. state of Michigan recognizes Karabakh independence Michigan became the 8th U.S. state to recognize the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Thursday, September 28.
Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire Nagorno Karabakh soldier Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan's fire on Thursday, September 28.
'Annihilation' teaser features Natalie Portman on terrifying mission (video) The nearly-2-minute video opens with Lena and her team entering the place known as Area X, which looks beautiful yet mysterious.
Islamic State captures two Russian servicemen near Deir ez-Zor: report The incident occurred when the terror group blitzed al-Shola town located along the road linking Deir ez-Zor to al-Sukhnak.