// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia to host stargazing event on October 1

Armenia to host stargazing event on October 1
September 28, 2017 - 16:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A stargazing event will be held near the pagan temple of Garni in Armenia on October 1 as part of the European Heritage Days.

The event is organized by the ministry of culture and Goodricke John NGO and is free for everyone interested.

The participants will observe the starry sky with high-quality telescopes, learn more about the structure of the universe and celestial bodies.

The gathering will be a kid-friendly one, the event's organizers said on Facebook.

 Top stories
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in TallinnMonument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. state of Michigan recognizes Karabakh independence Michigan became the 8th U.S. state to recognize the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Thursday, September 28.
Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan's fire Nagorno Karabakh soldier Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan's fire on Thursday, September 28.
'Annihilation' teaser features Natalie Portman on terrifying mission (video) The nearly-2-minute video opens with Lena and her team entering the place known as Area X, which looks beautiful yet mysterious.
Islamic State captures two Russian servicemen near Deir ez-Zor: report The incident occurred when the terror group blitzed al-Shola town located along the road linking Deir ez-Zor to al-Sukhnak.