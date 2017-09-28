Armenia to host stargazing event on October 1

PanARMENIAN.Net - A stargazing event will be held near the pagan temple of Garni in Armenia on October 1 as part of the European Heritage Days.

The event is organized by the ministry of culture and Goodricke John NGO and is free for everyone interested.

The participants will observe the starry sky with high-quality telescopes, learn more about the structure of the universe and celestial bodies.

The gathering will be a kid-friendly one, the event's organizers said on Facebook.