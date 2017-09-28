Islamic State captures two Russian servicemen near Deir ez-Zor: report
September 28, 2017 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State claimed that it captured alive two Russian soldiers when the jihadi militants launched a counter-offensive on Syrian army position along the Sukhna-Deir highway, Al-Masdar News reports.
The incident occurred when the terror group blitzed al-Shola town located along the road linking Deir ez-Zor to al-Sukhnak. Both towns have for long served as major IS strongholds before driven out by the Syrian forces.
According to preliminary reports obtained by AMN about the assault, IS began its offensive by detonating 3 car bombs, thus managing to break through the Syrian Army’ defensives.
Fierce clashes then ensued as the jihadi militants stormed the towns.
The militant group's social media account reported that the jihadists captured two Russian servicemen and a Syrian soldier in the surprise assault.
Earlier this week, Russian blamed the United States’ ‘double-faced policy’ for the death of a major Russian general who was killed by IS shelling on Syrian government forces in Deir ez-Zor.
