Iraqi army begins second phase of key anti-IS offensive
September 29, 2017 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi military command announced the second phase of their Hawija offensive this morning after successfully liberating a large chunk of territory in the districts to the north of this area, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), the Iraqi Armed Forces will attempt to liberate the remaining areas in Al-Shirqat, while also securing the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Hawija is the Islamic State’s last stronghold in central Iraq; its proximity to the oil rich city of Baiji makes this operation a top priority for the Iraqi military command.
Reuters. AFP/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Top stories
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
Latest news
EU envoy hopes Armenian-Turkish border will open 'in the near future' The envoy emphasized "keen interest in Armenian and Turkish societies for enhancing people-to-people contacts."
Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Switzerland According to Irina Volk, Aivazovsky's "View of Revel" created in 1845, was going to be showcased at Switzerland's Koller auction house.
Four Armenian grandmasters brace for Isle of Man Round 7 After six rounds, Sergei Movsessian (Armenia) will face Ivan Sokolov (the Netherlands) with 4.5 points each.
Rep. Pallone sees major economic and political progress in Armenia Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Frank Pallone Jr. has said that he sees tremendous economic and political progress in Armenia.