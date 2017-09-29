// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iraqi army begins second phase of key anti-IS offensive

Iraqi army begins second phase of key anti-IS offensive
September 29, 2017 - 11:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi military command announced the second phase of their Hawija offensive this morning after successfully liberating a large chunk of territory in the districts to the north of this area, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), the Iraqi Armed Forces will attempt to liberate the remaining areas in Al-Shirqat, while also securing the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

Hawija is the Islamic State’s last stronghold in central Iraq; its proximity to the oil rich city of Baiji makes this operation a top priority for the Iraqi military command.

Reuters. AFP/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Iraqi military begins second phase of Hawija offensive
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Spanish police arrest Turkish writer who recognizes Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
EU envoy hopes Armenian-Turkish border will open 'in the near future' The envoy emphasized "keen interest in Armenian and Turkish societies for enhancing people-to-people contacts."
Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Switzerland According to Irina Volk, Aivazovsky's "View of Revel" created in 1845, was going to be showcased at Switzerland's Koller auction house.
Four Armenian grandmasters brace for Isle of Man Round 7 After six rounds, Sergei Movsessian (Armenia) will face Ivan Sokolov (the Netherlands) with 4.5 points each.
Rep. Pallone sees major economic and political progress in Armenia Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Frank Pallone Jr. has said that he sees tremendous economic and political progress in Armenia.