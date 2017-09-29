Iraqi army begins second phase of key anti-IS offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi military command announced the second phase of their Hawija offensive this morning after successfully liberating a large chunk of territory in the districts to the north of this area, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), the Iraqi Armed Forces will attempt to liberate the remaining areas in Al-Shirqat, while also securing the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

Hawija is the Islamic State’s last stronghold in central Iraq; its proximity to the oil rich city of Baiji makes this operation a top priority for the Iraqi military command.