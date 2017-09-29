Azerbaijan opens criminal case against Turks for visiting Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani prosecutor general’s office has initiated a criminal case against Turkishcitizens for a recent visit to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

On Thursday, September 28, the Investigative Department on Grave Crimes under the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against a group Turkish citizens—Ufuk Uras, Ali Bayramoglu, Said Cekinoglu, and Erol Katircioglu—who "deliberately violated Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders," APA said.

An international arrest warrant has been issued for the Turkish citizens in question, and the Turkish law enforcement authorities have been appealed to arrest them.

Necessary investigative actions are underway.