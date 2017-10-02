Las Vegas shooting: More than 20 dead, more than 100 injured
October 2, 2017 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday, October 1 night police said, according to CNN.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that police responded after reports of shots being fired from the Mandalay Bay towards the Route 91 Harvest festival.
"We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay," Lombardo said. Officers engaged the suspect, whom Lombardo described as a "local resident." He said that the shooter is dead and that police believe that there are no other shooters. "Right now we believe it's a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor," said Lombardo.
Police have identified the gunman but will not be naming him at this time, Lombardo said.
Though it's too early to give an accurate estimate of the number of dead and wounded, Lombardo said that "20-plus" have died and "in excess of 100" people have been injured.
Police are searching for a woman named Marilou Danley who was traveling with the suspect, Lombardo said. He described Danley as an Asian woman, 4 ft 11 inches tall and 111 pounds. "We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her," he said.
Two Las Vegas police officers are being treated at a local hospital for injuries they sustained during the shooting, Lombardo said. One is in critical condition and the other sustained minor injuries. In addition, the sheriff stated that there were off duty officers attending the concert who may have died. The identities of the officers involved have not been released. "Pray for Las Vegas," the city's mayor tweeted. "Thank you to all our first responders out there now."
