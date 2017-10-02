Karabakh DGP grew fourfold in past 10 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh's (Artsakh) gross domestic product has grown fourfold in the past 10 years, adviser to Karabakh president, Tigran Abrahamyan, said in a Facebook post.

According to him, Artsakh's GDP totaled AMD 70.8 million and AMD229.6 million in 2016.

The government managed to register a nearly fourfold increase in 10 years, with the DGP amounting to some AMD 270 million in 2017.

Economic development of Karabakh is characterized mainly by changes in the volume of production and services in the five main spheres of the republic's economy: industry, agriculture, construction, transport, and trade. The GDP annual growth rate is 10,4%.