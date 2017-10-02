Karabakh DGP grew fourfold in past 10 years
October 2, 2017 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh's (Artsakh) gross domestic product has grown fourfold in the past 10 years, adviser to Karabakh president, Tigran Abrahamyan, said in a Facebook post.
According to him, Artsakh's GDP totaled AMD 70.8 million and AMD229.6 million in 2016.
The government managed to register a nearly fourfold increase in 10 years, with the DGP amounting to some AMD 270 million in 2017.
Economic development of Karabakh is characterized mainly by changes in the volume of production and services in the five main spheres of the republic's economy: industry, agriculture, construction, transport, and trade. The GDP annual growth rate is 10,4%.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
By the time he was a teenager, he had already participated in several group and solo exhibitions in Armenia and throughout Europe and Asia.
Partner news
Latest news
From dream to achievement: Ralph Yirikian's advice to future leaders VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian had an open lecture titled “Dream and Achieve” on September 29 DoubleTree by Hilton.
Armenia's Arsen Julfalakyan wins bronze at int'l wrestling tournament In the 75kg weight category, Arsen Julfalakyan won a bronze medal, while Sargis Kocharian (85 kg) was unable to compete for medals.
Ameriabank brings remote banking solutions to DigiTec Expo 2017 The bank unveiled a series of remote banking solutions, in particular how to quickly fill out an online application, make utility payments.
Armenia, EU consider revision of roaming tariffs Armenia has close ties with Europe and 'intends to expand comprehensive cooperation with the bloc in areas of mutual interest.'