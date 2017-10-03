// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army thwarts fierce militant attack in eastern Homs: SANA

Syrian army thwarts fierce militant attack in eastern Homs: SANA
October 3, 2017 - 12:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army units established control over the villages of al-Qasimiyeh , al-Shemalieh, Rabe’a, Mghezel northeast of Jub al-Jarrah in Homs eastern countryside, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reports.

Earlier, the army units foiled a militant attack attempt by the Islamic State group militants on military positions at the surrounding of al-Soukhna town to the east of Palmyra city in Homs province.

The surveillance system monitored a convoy of vehicles that belongs to IS moving from the depth of the Badiya area (desert) on the axis of the third station towards al-Soukhna town.

Army units, with a cover of the Air Force, "dealt with the terrorist attack, destroying seven vehicles at least and killing and injuring a number of terrorists in al-Mokharram area to the southwest of al-Soukhna."

A military source said that the Army Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against IS fortifications and movement axes in the cities of Mohassan and al-Mayadin and in the village of Buqros al-Tahtani and Taibat Shamiya in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province.

In the western countryside, according to the source, the airstrikes targeted ISIS movement axes in the village of Faida Bin Mwain’a, 85 km southwest of Deir ez-Zor city.

The source said that the army airstrikes left a number of IS militants dead, in addition to destroying their armored vehicles and fortifications supplied with mortar launchers.

Related links:
SANA. Army thwarts fierce terrorist attack in eastern Homs, targets ISIS positions in Deir Ezzor
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soonLargest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Spanish police arrest Turkish writer who recognizes Armenian Genocide
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics On 2 October, a three-day War Surgery Seminar started in Dilijan organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation in Armenia.
24% more passengers used services of Armenian airports Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 24% in the nine months of 2017 against the same period last year
Armenia, Russia pledge to seek for peaceful Karabakh settlement The sides discussed ways of cooperation in the economic sector and within various international and regional organizations.
Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief The former football player noted that the match with Armenia is more important than the one with Montenegro.