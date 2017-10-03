Syrian army thwarts fierce militant attack in eastern Homs: SANA
October 3, 2017 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian army units established control over the villages of al-Qasimiyeh , al-Shemalieh, Rabe’a, Mghezel northeast of Jub al-Jarrah in Homs eastern countryside, Syria's state-run news agency SANA reports.
Earlier, the army units foiled a militant attack attempt by the Islamic State group militants on military positions at the surrounding of al-Soukhna town to the east of Palmyra city in Homs province.
The surveillance system monitored a convoy of vehicles that belongs to IS moving from the depth of the Badiya area (desert) on the axis of the third station towards al-Soukhna town.
Army units, with a cover of the Air Force, "dealt with the terrorist attack, destroying seven vehicles at least and killing and injuring a number of terrorists in al-Mokharram area to the southwest of al-Soukhna."
A military source said that the Army Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against IS fortifications and movement axes in the cities of Mohassan and al-Mayadin and in the village of Buqros al-Tahtani and Taibat Shamiya in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province.
In the western countryside, according to the source, the airstrikes targeted ISIS movement axes in the village of Faida Bin Mwain’a, 85 km southwest of Deir ez-Zor city.
The source said that the army airstrikes left a number of IS militants dead, in addition to destroying their armored vehicles and fortifications supplied with mortar launchers.
