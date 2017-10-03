Armenia, Russia pledge to seek for peaceful Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Russia have confirmed their desire to continue seeking a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of the principles contained in the joint statements of the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, a joint statement reads.

A joint meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Council of Federation Committee on International Affairs was held in Moscow on September 29.

The parties stressed in the statement the similarity or coincidence of positions on issues of international significance, in particular those relating to building a world order based on the strengthening of multipolarity, international institutions and observance of universally recognized principles and norms of international law. The sides also discussed issues related to regional security, expressed support for joint efforts within the CSTO framework to ensure a stable and peaceful development of the South Caucasus.

Also, they discussed ways of cooperation in the economic sector and within various international and regional organizations.