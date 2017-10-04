Current situation in eastern Syria after powerful Islamic State offensive
October 4, 2017 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One week ago, the Islamic State group launched a powerful multi-front offensive against the Syrian army in eastern Syria. The offensive, code-named ‘Abu Mohammad al-Adnani,’ saw the jihadist faction take control of large sections of the M20 highway and make threatening gains in the direction of as-Sukhnah and the T-3 military airport, Al-Masdar News writes in a recap of the military situation in the country for the past week.
Pro-government forces quickly counter-attacked and have since reversed most IS gains.
The first thing worth clarifying is that the strategic towns of Kattajb and ash-Shoula – situated along the M20 highway – are in the hands of pro-government forces, with attacking IS militants being expelled from them several days ago.
Furthermore, the front-lines around as-Sukhnah and the T-3 military airport have returned to what they were prior to the Islamic State offensive; here the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah repelled several ferocious IS raids against both strategic locations.
The Syrian army successfully re-secured as-Sukhnah from IS by taking back control of the al-Hayl Gas Field (southwest of the town) from jihadist militants two days ago.
However, the section of M20 highway from as-Sukhnah and Deir ez-Zor city remains closed due to the fact that IS still controls a five kilometer length of road between as-Sukhnah and Kattajb. Operations by army forces are still ongoing to re-establish full control over the M20 highway.
Also under the thumb of ISIS is the town of al-Qaryatayn, which was captured by hundreds of IS sleeper agents placed well behind the Syrian Army’s front-lines in what appears to have been a Marawi-style operation.
Pro-government forces currently have the al-Qaryatayn completely surrounded and are in the process of reducing Islamic State defenses with artillery strikes in order to create safer conditions for the eventual storming of the town with infantry and armor.
Top stories
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
The Armenian grandmaster beat Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to take the leader's position and become world's number 2.
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia calls for international effort in countering terrorism Armenia's permanent representative at the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed the need for international effort in countering terrorism.
Armenia may join U.S.-initiated House Democracy Partnership Armenian ambassador the United States Grigor Hovhannissian on Tuesday, October 3 met U.S. Representative David E. Price.
Armenia expected to improve Doing Business standing According to the speakers, the country will improve its ranking by several points after carrying out all the reforms slated for 2017.
Lewandowski says Armenian team will fight to qualify for FIFA world cup "Mkhitaryan missed the last Armenia vs Poland match which didn't stop out rivals from fighting," Robert Lewandowski said.