Syrian army keeps rolling in Deir ez-Zor; new areas liberated
October 6, 2017 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off Friday, October 6 morning with a bang, liberating several points that were under the Islamic State’s (IS) occupation along the Deir ez-Zor-Mayadeen Highway, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push along the Deir ez-Zor-Mayadeen Highway, killing and wounding scores of IS militants north of the terrorist group’s capital.
The Syrian Army was able to seize several heights that were overlooking the highway, putting them within striking distance of the northern gates of the Islamic State’s capital city.
In addition to the the advance by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division and 5th Legion resumed their offensive along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River; they are steadily progressing south towards the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields.
