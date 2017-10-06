UK streamers will start to pay more for Netflix
October 6, 2017 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As of Friday, October 6, Netflix has increased the price of its UK standard and premium subscriptions for new customers, CNet reports.
A standard subscription has risen from £7.50 to £8 a month, while a premium subscription has risen from £9 to £10 a month. The basic service remains the same at £6 a month.
Existing customers will be notified of the increase later in October before the new prices come into effect.
The price hike comes three weeks before the second series of "Stranger Things" is released. Similar price hikes have hit US customers.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
