Armenia, Minsk Group committed to peaceful Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, October 6 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh process.

Co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk are currently on an official visit in Yerevan.

The sides discussed ways to move the negotiation process forward, including issues concerning a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.

Also, the partiesthe participants attached importance to the adherence of the parties to the commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Earlier, the co-chairs had a meeting with foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.