Armenia, Minsk Group committed to peaceful Karabakh settlement
October 6, 2017 - 18:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday, October 6 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh process.
Co-chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk are currently on an official visit in Yerevan.
The sides discussed ways to move the negotiation process forward, including issues concerning a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.
Also, the partiesthe participants attached importance to the adherence of the parties to the commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.
Earlier, the co-chairs had a meeting with foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.
