Syria's elite troops capture 50% of Islamic State capital city

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army are pushing hard on the Islamic State’s capital, capturing half the city from the militant group in a matter of hours, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to military sources, the Syrian Army’s elite Tiger Forces have battled their way into the heart of the Islamic State capital of Al-Mayadeen in southwest Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

Entering from the western gates of the Al-Mayadeen, the Tiger Forces have managed to wrest control over about 50 percent of the strategic city, killing scores of jihadist militants in the wake of their advance.

It is worth clarifying that all reports circulating on social media saying that IS retreated from Al-Mayadeen are false.

Military sources say that the Tiger Forces are advancing under cover of heavy rocket and howitzer fire which is currently targeting IS positions and rally points in the city center and in the eastern districts of Al-Mayadeen.

One Syrian Army source, speaking to Al-Masdar News, said that Al-Mayadeen should be fully liberated from IS terrorists within twelve hours.