Turks who visited Karabakh are now scared to leave the country
October 7, 2017 - 12:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Politician Ufuk Uras, who visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as part of a delegation from Turkey, said he and other members of the delegation are now afraid of going abroad because of the measures taken by Azerbaijan against them.
The Turkish delegation met lawmakers of the Karabakh parliament in Stepanakert on September 22. At the meeting, the sides discussed issues concerning the Armenian Genocide recognition, the conflict in Karabakh, as well as prospects of cooperation in the future. Later,the Azerbaijani prosecutor general’s office initiated a criminal case against the Turks.
According to Uras, the Turkish foreign ministry has sided with Baku.
"Ankara should make a clear statement in support of its citizens, but the Turkish foreign ministry chose to turn a blind eye instead. I would like the Turkish ambassador in Baku to express a clearer position on this issue," Uras said.
Uras said they did not commit anything illegal and did not climb over a barbed wire to reach.
