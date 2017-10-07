Armenia's Levon Aronian is definitely the 'man of the month' - ChessBase

PanARMENIAN.Net - There seems no question the "man of the month" was Levon Aronian, ChessBase said in a story after the Armenian grandmaster jumped to the second spot in FIFA's latest ranking of best 100 chess players.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and just several weeks ago snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia.

FIDE unveiled the new ratings on September 30, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.

"Not only was his epic victory at the World Cup the first time a player has won it twice, but he also guaranteed a spot in the forthcoming Candidates. A tremendous result!," the feature says.

"To top it all off on September 30th, he tied the knot with long time girlfriend / fiancée, Arianne Caoili. Quite a momentous September!"