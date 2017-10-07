EU launches European Sport Festivals in Armenia
October 7, 2017 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Sport Festivals and Tournaments kicked off in Armenia on Saturday, October 7, with EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski and deputy minister of sport and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan launching the initiative.
In the framework of the program, golf masterclasses will be held on October 7-21, and a Mini Golf Family Tournament will be organized on October 22.
For participating in the festivals, those interested will have to register online.
Top stories
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia never one to let an int'l trend pass it by: EurasiaNet The vehicle is a first for Armenia, a Soviet-era vehicle-manufacturer with a growing high-tech sector.
BlackBerry coming back with an all-touchscreen Motion It is a follow-up to the KeyOne, the first phone released under TCL's licensing agreement with BlackBerry to build and sell the devices.
Erdogan announces "serious operation" in Syria's Idlib The FSA groups supported by Turkey are now ready to enter Idlib, Mustafa Sejari, a senior official in the Liwa al-Mutasem group said.
Armenia lends ancient relics to Iran for special exhibition “On Tuesday, October 3 some historical objects from the collection of works of ancient Armenian culture," Jebraeel Nokandeh said.