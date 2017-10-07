EU launches European Sport Festivals in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Sport Festivals and Tournaments kicked off in Armenia on Saturday, October 7, with EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski and deputy minister of sport and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan launching the initiative.

In the framework of the program, golf masterclasses will be held on October 7-21, and a Mini Golf Family Tournament will be organized on October 22.

For participating in the festivals, those interested will have to register online.