Syrian army displays liberated areas along the Euphrates

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has made significant progress in the Deir ez-Zor countryside recently, liberating several areas along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, Al-Masdar News says.

In particular, the Syrian army advanced into the Hatla area of Deir ez-Zor after intense fighting with the Islamic State (IS) near the town of Khasham.

Following this advance, the Syrian troops managed to capture several towns that bordered the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) front-lines along the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

Video footage of this advance was released by the Syrian Ministry of Defense on Sunday; it shows the liberated areas in the Euphrates River Valley.

Since making gains, the army has turned their attention to the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields, which are located directly south of their positions in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.