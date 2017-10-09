Syrian army displays liberated areas along the Euphrates (video)
October 9, 2017 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has made significant progress in the Deir ez-Zor countryside recently, liberating several areas along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, Al-Masdar News says.
In particular, the Syrian army advanced into the Hatla area of Deir ez-Zor after intense fighting with the Islamic State (IS) near the town of Khasham.
Following this advance, the Syrian troops managed to capture several towns that bordered the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) front-lines along the eastern bank of the Euphrates.
Video footage of this advance was released by the Syrian Ministry of Defense on Sunday; it shows the liberated areas in the Euphrates River Valley.
Since making gains, the army has turned their attention to the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields, which are located directly south of their positions in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
