Funny reasons for pretty women to avoid visiting Armenia: Travel journal
October 9, 2017 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian travel journal Tonkosti.ru has published an article, detailing five funny reasons why beautiful women should avoid visiting Armenia.
They won't be kidnapped and taken to the mountains, the article points out, adding that Armenians are very respectful towards foreigners. However, it says, it is better for pretty girls to not take a trip to Yerevan.
1. Divine food is a threat to the figure. To say that Armenian food is tasty and abundant is to say nothing. They offer eight different dishes for breakfast alone, followed by khash, khorovats (barbecue) , lavash, 30 varieties of jam! In a word, you'll have to forget about your beautiful waist for a while.
2. Armenia has the world's most delicious pomegranate wine and brandy. Both are irresistible even if you have an iron will, or even if you do not drink alcohol at all (to keep the skin fresh). Anyway, you will try at least a sip and won't be able to stop.
3. The program is too busy. The locals will make spontaneous proposals for walks through Yerevan at night or mountain gorges. Armenians adore their country and want its beauty to captivate you.
4. Fatigue from compliments is quite a thing. "Bottomless eyes you can drown in" is a child's play compared to what you will hear from local men who know how to appreciate women's beauty.
5. A huge selection of inexpensive sweets which you can't find anywhere else. Alas, in the foothills of Ararat, you will have to say goodbye not only to your figure, but also to your money.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army resumes offensive for strategic highway to Deir ez-Zor According to a military report, the Syrian Army should clean-up the remaining IS-occupied territories this week and reopen the highway.
"The Ottoman Lieutenant" brushes over Armenian Genocide details Historians are in agreement that the Armenian Genocide did in fact happen and was perpetuated by the Ottoman government, the article says.
Harry Potter's childhood home up for sale De Vere House, according to property agents Carter Jonas, was owned by the De Vere family from the 14th century to the 17th century.
Iran says cooperating with Russia, Turkey on 'regional, global issues' Tehran has continuous cooperation and consultation with Moscow and Ankara on the regional and international issues, including Syria.