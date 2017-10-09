Syrian army resumes offensive for strategic highway to Deir ez-Zor
October 9, 2017 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their counter-offensive in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, Monday, targeting the Islamic State’s (IS) last positions along the Sukhnah-Deir ez-Zor Highway near the town of Al-Shoulah, Al-Masdar News reveals.
Led by the 5th Legion and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the Islamic State’s positions south of the Sukhnah-Deir ez-Zor Highway, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist group’s defenses while also advancing northward.
According to a military report, the Syrian Army should clean-up the remaining IS-occupied territories this week and reopen the highway.
Once the Sukhnah-Deir ez-Zor Highway is fully liberated, the Syrian Army can turn their attention to the remaining areas inside the provincial capital that are occupied by IS.
Photo. REUTERS-Khalil Ashawi-File Photo
