Armenia's Tsakhkadzor among the most popular winter resorts in CIS

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian town of Tsakhkadzor has made it to the top-5 best winter resorts of the CIS countries and near abroad among Russian tourists, data provided by the analytical agency TurStat reveal.

According to TurStat, winter holidays usually last from 7 to 10 days.

A tourist budget for recreation, including accommodation and meals, will cost an average of $ 80 per day in Tsaghkadzor.

Resorts in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and the Yakut mountains have also made it to the top 10 as popular destinations for skiing and snowboarding.

The rating is based on the analysis of data of early online bookings for accommodation facilities during the 2017 - 2018 winter season.