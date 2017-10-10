// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Chile

October 10, 2017 - 12:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck northern Chile near the Peruvian border, the US Geological Survey says, according to The Daily Mail.

The quake, which was moderately deep at 51 miles (82 kilometers), struck the Tarapaca region of Chile at 3.32am local time on Tuesday, October 10.

The epicenter was 45 miles (73 kilometers) east of the port city of Arica, and 54 miles (87 kilometers) southeast of the larger Peruvian city of Tacna.

Chilean authorities have not reported any deaths or infrastructural damage.

In the hour following the initial earthquake, five tremors of medium intensity were felt in the same region, according to t13.com.

The follow-up earthquakes did not exceed the magnitude of 4.8.

The regional director of the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry in Tarapaca said there were no deaths or infrastructure damage to the area.

The quake did not meet the conditions needed to generate a tsunami on the country's coast, according to a SHOA report.

This is the second earthquake to hit the Tarapaca region of Chile in a week.

A magnitude 5.5 quake struck the Tarapaca and Antofagasta regions opn October 5 without causing deaths or visible damages.

