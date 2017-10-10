Armenia, Iran agree to cooperate in nanotechnology sector
October 10, 2017 - 14:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Iran will cooperate in the field of nanotechnologies, a fresh agreement signed by officials from the two countries suggests.
As part of prime minister Karen Karapetyan's official visit to Tehran, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan and Iran's vice president for science and technology Sorena Sattari signed the memorandum of understanding.
Under the agreement, Iran's Science and Technology vice-presidency and Armenia's ministry ofeconomic development and investmentspromote and support bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology and exchange of experience in areas of nanotechnology.
The parties also agreed to support the education of nanotechnology at university and high school level.
