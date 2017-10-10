NATO says no worries over Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia
October 10, 2017 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO ally Turkey is not seeking to antagonize the U.S.-led alliance by purchasing Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles and is in talks with France and Italy to buy similar weapons, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, according to Reuters.
Ankara’s decision to buy the Russian system has been seen in some Western capitals as a snub to the alliance, given tensions with Moscow over Ukraine and Syria, while the deal raised concern because the weapons cannot be integrated into NATO defense.
But Stoltenberg said it was a sovereign decision and that he had talked it through with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“There hasn’t been any request from Turkey to integrate the S-400 into NATO air defense system,” Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview on a Belgian military plane returning from Romania late on Monday.
“I spoke with President Erdogan when I met him in September. I said that the kind of capabilities different nations want to acquire is a national decision,” he said of the S-400 system that Turkey has made an advance payment for and hopes to see delivered in 2019.
Stoltenberg stressed that top Turkish officials, as well as Erdogan, had told him Ankara remained a strong NATO ally.
Stoltenberg did not give more details but said Turkey was familiar with the so-called SAMP-T missiles developed because Italy had stationed them in Turkey as part of NATO efforts to help protect Ankara from rocket attacks.
Such weapons are designed to protect battlefields and strategic sites such as airports and sea ports against airborne threats, including cruise missiles and aircraft.
The SAMP-T system is produced by Italian-French consortium Eurosam, a joint venture between European missile maker MBDA and Thales.
Russia uses different technology, as well as know-how that Moscow is unlikely to be willing to share, experts say.
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Mourinho thinks Henrikh Mkhitaryan is better than Arsenal star Mesut Ozil Manchester United are being linked with a move for Ozil, who looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal in the near future.
Cyprus' Stella Kyriakides elected new president of PACE Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
French-Armenian MP: Macron may play active role in Karabakh process French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian, who has arrived in Armenia to obtain citizenship, has expressed a wish to visit Artsakh.
Only 31% of Armenians trust religious authorities: EU report Political parties remain the least trusted institution (24%) among Armenians, while just under a third of citizens trust the religious authority.