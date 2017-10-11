// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran foreign minister to talk Kurdish issue in closed parliament session

October 11, 2017 - 11:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to address Majlis (Parliament) closed session on Iraqi Kurdistan Region (KRG) Wednesday, October 11.

Zarif will present a report on the latest developments in KRG.

MPs are also scheduled to discuss the latest conditions in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Despite opposition by the Iraqi federal government and regional states, as well as international warnings, the KRG referendum was held on September 25 in some northern provinces, including Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and some disputed regions like Kirkuk.

