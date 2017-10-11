Syrian army makes more advance inside Deir ez-Zor
October 11, 2017 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored another big advance in the Deir ez-Zor Governorte this week after launching a large-scale assault inside the provincial capital on Tuesday, October 10, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy airstrikes from their Russian counterparts, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s (IS) positions at the Al-‘Arfi District, capturing several blocks inside the militant stronghold in the provincial capital.
According to a military source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Army seized a large portion of the Al-‘Arfi District on Tuesday night, while also killing scores of IS militants, including one of their field commanders.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army was able to advance within striking distance of the strategic Al-Siyasiyah Bridge, which has been used by the Islamic State for several years to cross back-and-forth from the provincial capital.
